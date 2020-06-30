1.3” 2.6Kx2.6K OLED display has color purity in excess of 115%

This fidelity number is believed to be the world’s highest achieved on duo-stack OLED microdisplays and equal to that on the best single-stack OLED microdisplays. This OLED display is aimed at high-performance virtual reality/augmented reality/mixed reality (VR/AR/MR) headsets. For VR/AR/MR applications, high brightness and color fidelity are critical. One method to achieve higher brightness is using a duo-stack OLED structure. A duo-stack OLED is two OLED structures on top of each other and connected in a series so that carriers (electrons-holes) pass through the duo-stack OLED and generate photons twice, instead of once like in the conventional single-stack OLED structures. Furthermore, the duo stack provides more flexibility in the OLED stack design for optimum efficiency and color than the single stack, which can result in much higher efficiency (> 4x), higher brightness, lower power consumption and longer lifetime. The ColorMax technology introduced by Kopin is the first integrated into the company’s 2.6K x 2.6K OLED display, with an active image size of 1.3” in diagonal. The display integrates high-speed D-PHY/C-PHY MIPI interface and Display Stream Compression (DSC) circuits to handle compressed video of up to 3:1 ratio. The 2.6K x 2.6K OLED display also has 10-bit color control, a world’s first in OLED microdisplays.

The 10-bit color control, together with the measured high color fidelity, outstanding efficiency (in excess of 6 candela/ampere), high brightness level (over 1000 nits) and high contrast ratio (over 10,000: 1), now enables a much-desired studio-quality, high dynamic range (HDR) capable VR experience. The excellent results were obtained in close collaboration with our OLED foundry partner, Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Further improvements in the brightness (> 2000 nits) and color fidelity are expected through optimization of OLED deposition conditions. By incorporating a structure to enhance the output coupling efficiency, the brightness of the OLED microdisplay could be increased to over 5000 nits within a couple of years.

Kopin - www.kopin.com