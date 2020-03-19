150MHz battery-powered portable oscilloscopes at Saelig

March 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
oscilloscopes
Test equipment distributor Saelig Company has introduced the Micsig STO1000E PLUS series of two- and four-channel battery-powered portable oscilloscopes, with bandwidths of up to 150MHz.

All three models in the series; STO1102E PLUS 2-channel 100MHz, STO1152E PLUS 150MHz 2-channel, and STO1104E PLUS 4-channel 100MHz include 70Mpts memory, 1GSa/s sampling (single channel), a 130,000wfm/s refresh rate, and a 7.5Ah Li battery for extended field use.

The portable instruments are a development of Micsig's range of tablet oscilloscopes and combine an 8" touch screen (touch, drag, and swipe) with 'button and knob' operation. An external USB mouse can also be connected for additional control choices, with an internal software pop-up keyboard provided for data entry. The built-in HDMI output adds educational and demonstration possibilities, and an auto-calibration function ensures measurement accuracy. Sophisticated waveform triggering techniques include: Edge, Pulse Width, Logic, Video, Runt, Time Out , Nth Edge, Slopetime, and Serial Decode. A screen capture button provides a quick way of saving waveform images for later review or report writing. Included as standard are two P130A 200MHz x10 passive probes and an external 12V power adapter. STO1000E PLUS oscilloscopes can make 31 types of automatic measurements, and decode a selection of serial protocols, including UART, CAN, LIN, SPI, I2C, 1553B, and ARINC429. I/O provisions include Wi-Fi, LAN, HDMI, USB Host, USB Device, DC Power, and Aux out. 8GB of internal data storage is included for data files which can be transferred to a PC via a USB connection, LAN, or WiFi.

Saelig - www.saelig.com


