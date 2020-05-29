150W evaluation board targets LED street lamps

As a 150W, 1A mains-input driver, the EVL150W-HVSL achieves full-load efficiency above 91% to maximize utility-cost savings for streetlamp operators. Electromagnetic interference (EMI) is within relevant EN55022 limits and input-current total harmonic distortion (THD) less than 10% at 230V AC from 30% to 100% of full load meets European EN61000-3-2 Class-C and Japanese JEITA-MITI Class-C norms for lighting equipment. The EVL150W-HVSL has a universal 90V-264V AC input and meets IEC 60950-1 and 62368-1 safety standards. The board supports analog, resistive, and PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming modes, with flicker-free PWM dimming down to 1% at any frequency. In addition, the board contains ST’s STCMB1 integrated power-factor correction (PFC) controller and high-voltage resonant half-bridge controller working with the LCC topology, which can deliver constant current independently of the output voltage and is therefore well suited to LED driving. Proprietary features of this device, such as the constant on-time PFC control, time-shift control of the resonant half-bridge, and hard-switching prevention, save external components and ensure superior dynamic performance and ripple rejection. The PFC and half bridge are synchronized when in burst mode, reducing light-load input power consumption to less than 0.5W. The compact 20-pin STCMB1 also integrates 800V startup circuitry as well as X-capacitor discharge and power-sequencing circuitry. No auxiliary power supply is needed.

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com