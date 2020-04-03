1st-gen 10nm EUV-based DRAM modules ship now

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DRAM modules
Samsung Electronics announced it has already shipped one million of the industry’s first 10nm-class (D1x) DDR4 (Double Date Rate 4) DRAM modules based on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.

The new EUV-based DRAM modules have completed global customer evaluations, and will open the door to more cutting-edge EUV process nodes for use in premium PC, mobile, enterprise server and datacenter applications. Samsung is the first to adopt EUV in DRAM production to overcome challenges in DRAM scaling. EUV will be fully deployed in Samsung’s future generations of DRAM, starting with its fourth-generation 10nm-class (D1a) or the highly-advanced 14nm-class, DRAM. Samsung expects to begin volume production of D1a-based DDR5 and LPDDR5 next year, which would double manufacturing productivity of the 12-inch D1x wafers.

In line with the expansion of the DDR5/LPDDR5 market next year, the company will further strengthen its collaboration with leading IT customers and semiconductor vendors on optimizing standard specifications, as it accelerates the transition to DDR5/LPDDR5 throughout the memory market.

To better address the growing demand for next-generation premium DRAM, Samsung will start the operation of a second semiconductor fabrication line in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, within the second half of this year.

Samsung - www.samsung.com


software defined radios

Commercial software defined radios in a ruggedized enclosure

New Products | Jan 10,2020
FMC+ module

24-channel fiber FMC+ module supports 1344Gb/s

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Gate drivers target fast switching SiC power modules

Gate drivers target fast switching SiC power modules

New Products | Jan 14,2020
Jetson Nano

Low-light 5MP camera tailored for the Nvidia Jetson Nano

New Products | Jan 16,2020
Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Market News | Jan 16,2020
Power measurement

Power measurement tool for CLEC systems

New Products | Jan 20,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.