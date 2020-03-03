2.0x2.7x0.6mm red LED enables compact rear fog lamps

One of the main issues with monochromatic LEDs for rear fog applications is the enormous loss of brightness (often called degradation) of about 50 percent in operating temperatures of 60° to 70°C. Until now, rear lamp manufacturers had to compensate for this physically induced gap by increasing the number of LEDs, which also increased the space requirements. Now the new, conversion-based Synios P2720 CR, can dramatically reduce this loss of brightness to only around 10 percent.

Fewer LEDs means the required heat sink can be very compact, saving additional space and weight. Rear lamp manufacturers can choose between two different chip sizes (0.5 mm² or 1 mm²) outputing 49lm and 103lm, respectively. The space-saving package dimensions of just 2.0x2.7x0.6mm remain the same.

Orsam - www.osram-group.com