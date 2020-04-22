270V-to-28V converter delivers 1300W at 96% efficiency

April 22, 2020 //By Julien Happich
converter
The DCM5614 from Vicor is an isolated, regulated 270V-28V DC-DC converter with an output power rating of 1300W in a 142.2x35.6x9.4mm VIA package.

Providing unmatched power density of 451W/in3 at a weight of just 178g, the DCM5614 supports advanced airborne, shipboard and UAV systems where power density, weight and efficiency are critical. With 96% efficiency, power dissipation is significantly reduced, and the innovative planar and thermally adept VIA package enables multiple cooling strategies for enhanced thermal performance. Modules can also be easily paralleled for increased power or stacked for increased output voltage.

Vicor - www.vicorpower.com


