28” deep custom enclosure for rack mount

Applications include networking and communications, industrial computers, sound and studio electronics, laboratory instruments and control systems. The 711.2mm deep custom cas is designed to fit 1,000mm deep racks. Standard Combimet enclosures have removable top, base and rear panels, offering full access to the PCBs. The top and base can be specified as either vented or unvented. Other features include ergonomic front panel handles and mounting holes for PCBs and chassis. M4 earth studs on all components ensure electrical continuity. The units are available in all heights from 1U to 6U and in any colour. Cases are supplied fully assembled.
Metcase - www.metcase.co.uk