2.90x3.85x2.00mm right angle tact switch is IP67 rated

March 04, 2020 //By Julien Happich
tact switch
E-Switch has released a compact right angle surface mount tact switch, the TL6340, measuring only 2.90x3.85x2.00mm for integration into products with limited PCB space.

This SPST switch has a 12VDC, 20mA contact rating, up to 200,000 cycle life expectancy, with operating and storage temperature of -40 to +85°C. The device has 0.2mm of travel and an actuation force of 160gf. Insulation resistance is 100M Ohms at 100 VDC, dielectric strength is 250VAC for 1 minute. With an IP67 rating for moisture and dust protection, the TL6340 lends itself to a variety of applications, such as wearable electronics, hand-held devices, consumer electronics, instrumentation and telecommunication equipment. The TL6340 series is delivered on tape and reel packaging.

E-Switch - www.e-switch.com


