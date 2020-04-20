36V coil-integrated step-down DC/DC converters are AEC-Q100 compliant

April 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
converters
Torex Semiconductor’s XDL605/XDL606 series of AEC-Q100 compliant, ultra-small step-down “micro DC/DC” converters feature an integrated coil and control IC.

A DC/DC converter power supply circuit can be constructed simply by adding a ceramic capacitor and a resistance for voltage setting to the external components, which can contribute to substantially reducing space requirements for board areas and shortening development periods. Also, the internal incorporation of the coil simplifies board layout, making it possible to minimize radiation noise and problems with circuit operation. An input voltage of 3.0V to 36V (absolute maximum ratings 40V) with a switching frequency of 2.2MHz, 0.75V standard voltage supply are built-in, and the output voltage can be set from 1.8V to 5.0V with an external resistance. The control system can be selected from PWM control (XDL605) or PWM/PFM automatic switching control (XDL606).

The soft-start time has been internally set to 2.0ms but can be optionally set to any desired value by connecting a resistance and capacity to the EN/SS pin, and the power good function makes it possible to monitor the status of the output voltage. Sequence control can be performed with a combination of the soft-start time and power good function.

The coil and control IC are encapsulated in a DFN3625-11B ultra-small leadless package measuring 2.5x3.6x1.55mm compliant with AEC-Q100.

Torex Semiconductor - www.torexsemi.com


switching regulator

16A POL switching regulator in a 33.00x13.50x8.30mm SMT package

New Products | Jan 24,2020
film capacitors

Metallized polypropylene film capacitors target EVs

New Products | Jan 28,2020
USB power

USB power delivery controller offer low standby power

New Products | Jan 29,2020
Digi-Key

Flex Power Modules signs Digi-Key as global distributor

Business News | Jan 29,2020
regulator IC

Synchronous buck and low dropout regulator IC is radiation hardened

New Products | Jan 30,2020
Canada invests in photonic quantum computation startup

Canada invests in photonic quantum computation startup

Business News | Jan 30,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.