36V step-down DC/DC converter integrate control IC and coil

March 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DC/DC converter
Torex Semiconductor’ XCL230/XCL231 Series is a 36V, 600mA step-down DC/DC converter with an integrated control IC and coil. Integrating the coil makes for easier circuit board layout and minimizes malfunction and noise from the component and wiring layout.

The input voltage range is 3.0 to 36V, the switching frequency is 1.2MHz, and a synchronous rectification circuit is used to achieve a stable power supply at high efficiency. The device comes in a 3.0×3.0X1.6mm DFN3030-10B package. The XCL230 Series fixes the operation frequency using PWM control to suppress output ripple voltage, while the XCL231 Series automatically switches between PWM and PFM control to reduce loss by lowering the operation frequency during low loads to achieve high efficiency across the entire range from low to high loads. A 0.75V standard voltage supply is built in, and the output voltage can be set to 1.0V to 5.0V using an external resistance. The soft start time is internally set to 2.0ms, and a time that is longer than the internal soft-start can be freely set depending on the resistance and capacity connected to the EN/SS pin. An over-current protection function and thermal shutdown function are built in as protective functions to ensure safe use in the event of a short circuit.

Torex Semiconductor - www.torexsemi.com


Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
Electrocaloric

Electrocaloric heat pumps promise refrigerant-free cooling

Technology News | Dec 05,2019
power management IC

Integrated power management IC cuts BOM, space

New Products | Dec 09,2019
converter

4200VDC high isolation DC/DC converter is AEC-Q100 qualified

New Products | Dec 10,2019
HEMTs

Ku-band GaN-HEMTs output 70W and 100W

New Products | Dec 12,2019
LED driver

Linear LED driver has a voltage dropout of only 115mV

New Products | Jan 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.