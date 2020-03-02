36V step-down DC/DC converter integrate control IC and coil

The input voltage range is 3.0 to 36V, the switching frequency is 1.2MHz, and a synchronous rectification circuit is used to achieve a stable power supply at high efficiency. The device comes in a 3.0×3.0X1.6mm DFN3030-10B package. The XCL230 Series fixes the operation frequency using PWM control to suppress output ripple voltage, while the XCL231 Series automatically switches between PWM and PFM control to reduce loss by lowering the operation frequency during low loads to achieve high efficiency across the entire range from low to high loads. A 0.75V standard voltage supply is built in, and the output voltage can be set to 1.0V to 5.0V using an external resistance. The soft start time is internally set to 2.0ms, and a time that is longer than the internal soft-start can be freely set depending on the resistance and capacity connected to the EN/SS pin. An over-current protection function and thermal shutdown function are built in as protective functions to ensure safe use in the event of a short circuit.

