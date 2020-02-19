36Vin non-isolated DC/DC converter measures 12.19x12.19x3.75mm

Preset outputs available are 3.3V (trimmable 1-9V), 5V (trimmable 1-9V), 12V (trimmable 9-24V), or 15V (trimmable 9-24V). All variants operate up to 36V input with a low dropout voltage of 500mV or less. All parts operate to 100°C ambient with some load derating but without the need for forced air cooling. The efficiency is up to 94% allowing the full output current of 3A across the entire input voltage range. Efficiency is also excellent down to very low loads, which combined with a very low quiescent current of 30µA (3.3V version), makes this series suitable for applications that have ‘sleep’ modes such as microcontrollers and transceivers. The parts also feature 6-sided shielding for low radiated EMI and excellent thermal management. Particular features are full protection (UVLO, SCP, OCP, OTP) and the ability to drive high capacitive loads up to 0.2F. Power sequencing, soft start, on/off control, remote sensing and a power good signal are also provided.

