Here teams for AR 3D map displays in cars

Here Technologies, the European mapping joint venture of BMW and eight other partners, has teamed with investor Continental and Leia for augmented reality 3D map displays for automotive OEMs

Leia’s Lightfield software allows for the visualization of 3D maps for extended periods of time without the need for adaptive eyewear. It won two innovation awards at CES 2021 for its latest product the Lume Pad.

The partnership is using Here’s high-fidelity, 3D map models of 75 city centres around the world to help software developers to build real-world visualizations of cities. Each 3D map contains rich data layers and attributes that are aligned to the physical geometry and terrain. Each structure within the models is indexed, addressable, and accurate in terms of physical location, volume, elevation and façade color.

The depiction of buildings and topography can be displayed in Continental automotive displays using the Lightfield software without the need for adaptive eyewear or an eye-tracking sensor. As a result the 3D map technology is integrated into the Lightfield Automotive Software Development Kit (SDK).

“Maps form the basis of any automotive SDK. We are really pleased to be combining our Lightfield software with HERE 3D cities data and Continental’s display solution to be able to offer all OEMS a cutting-edge navigation experience,” said David Fattal, Leia’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“3D display technology not only brings a new wow-factor into the cockpit but with the right content, it also creates a more intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle and thus enhances driving safety”, said Ulrich Lueders, head of strategy and portfolio at Continental’s business unit Human Machine Interface. “As we see this especially for 3D navigation, I am very happy that we can contribute to a better UX and safer driving environment by bringing together HERE premium map content and Leia’s Lightfield software with our expertise in automotive human-machine interface solutions.”

“Lightfield technology generates astounding 3D experiences for drivers without the need to wear special eyewear.