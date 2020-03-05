3D-printed curved breadboards for realistic electronics prototyping

Instead of using a typical rectangular board with arrays of pinholes drilled into the surface and underlying metal connections, electronics products designers could use so-called CurveBoards as developed by MIT researchers to get a more realistic physical interaction with their prototype, while conserving the possibility to modify and test their circuits directly onto an approximation of the end product’s form factor.

In a paper being presented at CHI (Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems), the researchers describe their CurveBoards as 3D-printed objects with the structure and function of a breadboard integrated onto their surfaces. Custom software automatically designs the objects, complete with distributed pinholes that can be filled with conductive silicone to test electronics. The end products are accurate representations of the real thing, but with breadboard surfaces.

“On breadboards, you prototype the function of a circuit. But you don’t have context of its form — how the electronics will be used in a real-world prototype environment,” explains first author Junyi Zhu, a graduate student in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL). “Our idea is to fill this gap, and merge form and function testing in very early stage of prototyping an object. CurveBoards essentially add an additional axis to the existing [three-dimensional] XYZ axes of the object — the ‘function’ axis.”