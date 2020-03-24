3D printing emergency valves for ventilators

March 24, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Italian material developer CRP Technology is 3D printing emergency valves for ventilators using its material, more often used for aerospace designs.
Italian material developer CRP Technology is 3D printing emergency valves for ventilators using material more often used for aerospace designs.

The company, based in Modena, Italy, at the heart of the Coronavirus outbreak, has manufactured several functional prototypes of emergency valves for resusitation systems and link components for emergency respiratory masks used with ventilators. 

For the manufacture of both type of components, the company's Rapid Prototyping Department has used High Speed Sintering (HSS) additive manufacturing and its Windform P1 isotropic material.

"Following the intensification of the emergency due to the lack of fundamental devices for the care of patients affected by Covid-19," said Franco Cevolini, Vice President and Technical Director of CRP Technology. "We want to give a concrete sign of our support: we 3D printed emergency valves for ventilations and several 'Charlotte valves'."

Charlotte valves are links for emergency ventilator masks developed by the Italian Institute of Studies for the Integration of Systems, Isinnova. This is based on a snorkeling mask that is already available on the market (Easybreath mask by Decathlon).

“Isinnova has decided to urgently patent the link valve (Charlotte Valve), to prevent any speculation on the price of the component," said Cevolini. "They clarify that the patent will remain free to use, because it is in their intention that all hospitals in need could use it if necessary.”

While neither the mask nor the link are yet certified, it can be used by patients on ventilators as an uncertified biomedical device by providing a signed declaration.

crptechnology.comwindform.it

