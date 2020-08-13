3D printing quantum dot nanopixel displays

August 13, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
3D printing quantum dot nanopixel displays
A team in Korea can 3D print a nanopixel quantum dot display at a resolution of 5600ppi on a flexible substrate

A team in Korea has developed a 3D printer that can produce ultra-high resolution quantum dot displays on flexible substrates

The team led by Dr Jaeyeon Pyo and Dr Seung Kwon Seol at Nano Hybrid Technology Research Centre of Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI),

Rather than using a thin  film approach, the 3D printer produces 3D quantum dots 620nm wide and 10,000nm high on a 3 μm pitch from a nanopipette. This allows the structure of the quantum dot to be varied, producing twice the brightness across all three colours (red, green and blue) compared to thin film displays simply by varying the height of the nanopixel.

Each nanopixel was vertically printed at a constant speed of 1 µm/s. The printing process was terminated by the rapid removal of the nanopipette at a rate of 100 µm/s.

The 3D printer also produces the three colours at a resolution of 5600PPI, exceeding that of 8K QLED TV (100PPI), laptop (200PPI), and smartphone (800PPI), while surpassing the limit of commercial technology (1,000PPI). This ultra-high resolution can be used for VR and AR displays as well as beam projectors.

The display can also be printed on a flexible Polyimide (PI) or Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) substrate for wearable or rollable devices.

The 3D printing technology can also be applied to ultra-high density data storage medium anti-forgery technology using super-high-resolution encryption pattern in 3D structure camera sensor bio technology etc.

"It is not easy to find cases of using 3D printing techniques to the display industry across the world. We took a different approach from previous 3D printing research, which was mostly relying on foreign tools and equipment. It can be considered as a complete technology independence to develop an 'integrated solution' from 3D printing materials to original technology and equipment," said Dr Jaeyeon Pyo.

www.nst.re.kr/nst_en

Related articles 


Researchers at UCSD have used machine learning to boost the accuracy of a $100 magnetic positioning system for a medical robot

AI boost for low cost medical robot magnetic location system

Technology News | May 18,2020
The Temp Pal wearable thermometer weighs just 3g and is helping keep staff and patients safe at the University Hospital in Cork during the Covid-19 pandemic

Wearable thermometer fights Covid-19

Technology News | May 19,2020
Infineon gets 'always-on' with Aspinity deal

Infineon gets 'always-on' with Aspinity deal

Business News | May 20,2020
holographic display

8K holographic display makes debut

New Products | May 27,2020
The BX100 wireless wearable biosensor from Philips is being used for the first time to monitor COVID-19 patients at the OLVG Hospital in the Netherlands

Wearable biosensor monitors Covid-19 patients for early deterioration

Technology News | May 27,2020
China's SemiDrive launches automotive chipset

China's SemiDrive launches automotive cockpit chipset

Technology News | May 31,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.