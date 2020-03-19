3D profile inspection trained at the push of a button

March 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
3D profile
The smart EyeSens 3D Profile Inspector allows the single-button training of various profiles. Therefore, the profile can be inspected for correctness with repeatable accuracy. Most applications can be realized in the profile production field.

EyeSens 3D Profile runs completely without a PC, as the evaluation is carried out on the sensor. The included DualSpeed CPU board is available as 800 MHz or 1.6 GHz variation with Dual Core and open FPGA, which the user can program themselves with the included IP-Core. The integrated EyeVision Software also includes ready-made applications such as e.g. the Bent-Sensor, Glue-and-Seal-Sensor, Gap-Sensor, WeldSeam Sensor, and many more. The application, as well as the evaluation runs on the sensor, without a PC. Thanks to the integrated EyeVision software the PC-less EyeSens 3D Profile Inspector has a Profinet interface to connect the system easily to a PLC. Further communications interfaces such as Modbus, TCP/IP, UDP, etc. are also available. Also, an OPC UA communication with a SCADA system is possible.

EVT Eye Vision Technology - www.evt-web.com

 


14nm AI chip

Baidu and Samsung Electronics partner on 14nm AI chip

Technology News | Dec 23,2019
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
Debugging

Debugging for the runtime monitoring of high-end SoCs

New Products | Jan 07,2020
Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth LE audio evaluation platform

New Products | Jan 07,2020
SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

SiFive, Ceva pre-integrate IP for AI offering

Business News | Jan 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.