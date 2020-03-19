3D profile inspection trained at the push of a button

EyeSens 3D Profile runs completely without a PC, as the evaluation is carried out on the sensor. The included DualSpeed CPU board is available as 800 MHz or 1.6 GHz variation with Dual Core and open FPGA, which the user can program themselves with the included IP-Core. The integrated EyeVision Software also includes ready-made applications such as e.g. the Bent-Sensor, Glue-and-Seal-Sensor, Gap-Sensor, WeldSeam Sensor, and many more. The application, as well as the evaluation runs on the sensor, without a PC. Thanks to the integrated EyeVision software the PC-less EyeSens 3D Profile Inspector has a Profinet interface to connect the system easily to a PLC. Further communications interfaces such as Modbus, TCP/IP, UDP, etc. are also available. Also, an OPC UA communication with a SCADA system is possible.

EVT Eye Vision Technology - www.evt-web.com