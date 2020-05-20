3D profile sensors feature dual-camera single-laser design

These fully integrated 3D profile sensors boast an optimized design that greatly lessens scanning gaps. Simultaneous viewing of the laser line by the Matrox AltiZ’s two opposed optical sensors reduces optical occlusions—frequently encountered at critical surface junctures—caused by the laser line being obstructed from the view of a single image sensor because of a surface’s orientation. The dual optical-sensor design and data-fusion capability of the Matrox AltiZ 3D profile sensors offer higher 3D reproduction fidelity through the ability to combat occlusion and outlier data. The Matrox AltiZ delivers incredibly high levels of control over spurious data, providing more robust reproductions than achievable with other models on the market. The integrated image sensors of the Matrox AltiZ can work in either synchronized or alternate fashion. In synchronized mode, this 3D profile sensor achieves maximum reproduction quality and robustness; configured in alternate mode, the Matrox AltiZ’s scanning rate is almost twice that of the synchronized configuration while still providing key defense against occlusion.

Matrox Imaging - www.matrox.com