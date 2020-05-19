3U OpenVPX SBC module targets SWaP applications

May 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
SBC module
The VF370 launched by Sundance Multiprocessor Technology is an Intel-based 3U OpenVPX single board computer (SBC) module designed for reduced size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements.

Available in standard air-cooled and rugged conduction-cooled versions, the VF370 uses the Intel Atom E3900 Series of embedded processors combined with Intel’s well-established Cyclone FPGA technology to provide a highly flexible architecture typically needed by enhanced reliability industrial control, automotive, mil/aero and UltraHD video and graphics processing applications.

The VF370 features a single, dual or quad core Intel Atom processor operating at up to 2GHz for running post-processing software. An onboard SATA SSD provides fast booting and reliable high-performance storage for demanding applications while associated onboard peripherals include 4GB of associated DDR memory, a real-time clock (RTC), elapsed time indicator (ETI), EEPROM and Flash for user configuration data and logs.

The Intel Cyclone FPGA, with scalable logic and variable-precision DSP resources, facilitates the implementation of IP cores and/or custom logic for applications requiring real-time FPGA pre-processing. Combined with 2GB of DDR3 memory, it supports algorithms with large memory size and bandwidth requirements.


