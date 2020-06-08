3U VPX FMC+ carrier board built around Zynq UltraScale+

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
FMC+ carrier board
VadaTech’s VPX585 is a 3U VPX FPGA Carrier with single FMC+ (VITA-57.4) interface.

The unit has an on-board, re-configurable FPGA which interfaces directly to the VPX P1 connector and all FMC+ LA/HA/HB pairs (the module does not support HSPCe connector). The FPGA interfaces to two DDR4 memory blocks (8GB of 64-bit wide with ECC to the Processor Subsystem, and 8GB of 64-bit wide to the Programmable Logic). This allows for large buffer sizes to be stored during processing as well as for queuing the data to the host. The VPX is based on Xilinx UltraScale+ XCZU19EG MPSoC FPGA with single FMC+ site. The FPGA has 1968 DSP Slices and 1143k logic cells. TheXCZU19EG includes a quad-core ARM application processor, dual-core ARM real-time processor and Mali graphics processing unit, as well as over 34.6Mb of block RAM and 36 Mb of Ultra RAM. The module has onboard 64 GB of Flash, 128 MB of boot flash and a SD Card as an option.

VadaTech - www.vadatech.com


