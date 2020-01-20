3W AC/DC converter takes transient outputs up to 12W

In some applications where high transient communication or drive power is required, large amounts of power are output in a short time at transmitting and receiving data or driving relays. These systems usually have to use a higher steady output converter to meet the demand in the case of no high transient converter, resulting in power redundancy. The LDE03-20Bxx-O series can replace a 12W steady output power supply for transients up to 10 seconds while offerig a reliable 3W power supply at the same time, all in a 37.0x24.5x18.0mm package. The unit is isolated to 4000VAC and operates over a wide temperature of -40 to +80°C. No-load power consumption is only 0.3W and it comes complete with protection functions such as output short circuit, over current, over voltage and over temperature protection.

