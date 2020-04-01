4- and 6- way snap-in circular connector distributors

These will prove a welcome addition for those designers and installers who need to connect several devices from a single supply line. Applications will include installations where the need to split/distribute the signal exists. The binder 720 Series is made up of low-cost plastic bodied connectors featuring a quick and simple snap-in locking mechanism and protected to IP67 when mated. binder designed the 720 Series specifically for use in applications where a simple waterproof connection is needed in harsh environments. The distributors feature 3 or 5 gold plated contacts rated up to 7A at 250V (5A at 125V). binder 720 Series connectors come in black as standard.
