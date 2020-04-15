4-lane active switch is DisplayPort 2.0 compliant

April 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
DisplayPort 2.0
Diodes Incorporated has released what the company claims to be the industry's first DisplayPort 2.0 (UHBR10) compliant 4-lane, 2:1 active switch with multiplexer and ReDriver.

Version 2.0 of the DisplayPort specification covers three data rates: 10Gbps (UHBR10), 13.5Gbps (UHBR13.5), and 20Gbps (UHBR20). The PI3DPX8121 is currently the only product that supports the base speed of 10Gbps and includes the multiplexing function noted in the specification. A major advantage of higher bandwidth is that it mitigates the need for data compression, leading to faster systems overall. New consumer products featuring DisplayPort 2.0 are expected by early 2021 and the PI3DPX8121 is poised to help manufacturers meet that 10Gbps (UHBR10) target. The PI3DPX8121 ReDriver is compatible with both DisplayPort 1.4 and 2.0 (UHBR10), making it future-resilient. The device also offers protocol agnostic operation, supporting LTTPR (Link Training Transparent PHY Repeater) redrive data path type. The device integrates CTLE equalizers at the inputs to reduce ISI jitter and compensate for channel loss. PI3DPX8121 also offers programmable flat gain and linearity adjustments.

Diodes Incorporated - www.Diodes.com


