400kHz current sensor IC has 5kV isolation rating

The high speed operation allows customers to operate at higher switching frequencies and design SiC and GaN switching platforms that improve efficiency. The device also employs differential sensing for high immunity to external magnetic field disturbances and is available in three surface-mount package options, optimizing either low-noise, high-isolation, or lowest-in-class internal power loss. A higher speed current sensor with high accuracy and DC stability allows for tighter control of the motor or power converter control loop, improving overall efficiency of the system. By enabling faster switching, the ACS37002 also helps designers to reduce overall system size.
