400kHz current sensor IC has 5kV isolation rating

June 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
current sensor IC
The ACS37002 family of advanced Hall-effect current sensors launched by Allegro MicroSystems has a 400kHz sensing bandwidth up to 180A with low offset and better than 1% typical total accuracy over the full -40 to 150°C automotive temperature range.

The high speed operation allows customers to operate at higher switching frequencies and design SiC and GaN switching platforms that improve efficiency. The device also employs differential sensing for high immunity to external magnetic field disturbances and is available in three surface-mount package options, optimizing either low-noise, high-isolation, or lowest-in-class internal power loss. A higher speed current sensor with high accuracy and DC stability allows for tighter control of the motor or power converter control loop, improving overall efficiency of the system. By enabling faster switching, the ACS37002 also helps designers to reduce overall system size.
Allegro MicroSystems - www.allegromicro.com


