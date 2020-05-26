4+16 channel MSOs for cost-effective test and debugging

With bandwidths of 300 or 500 MHz, 8-bit or 8/10/12-bit Flexible Resolution and up to 4 GS deep capture memory, these products enhance the existing PicoScope 6000E portfolio, adding to the 8-channel models that were introduced earlier in the year. Coupled with the proven PicoScope 6 application software, the USB units provides advanced debugging tools to accelerate development of high-end embedded systems, signal processing, power electronics, mechatronics, and automotive designs. The PicoScope 6000E Series incorporates many unique features as standard, such as 21 serial protocol decoder / analyzers, spectrum analysis capability, a 50 MHz arbitrary waveform generator, and user-defined math and alarm functions for in-depth analysis and long-term unattended testing. Measuring only 245x192x62mm, the 6000E Series oscilloscopes fit easily on any workbench. A free-of-charge Software Development Kit (SDK) is available to download that enables users to write their own applications around the PicoScope 6000E hardware. The SDK includes instrument drivers for Windows, macOS and Linux, and code examples in C, C#, C++ and Python. Drivers are also provided to interface with popular third-party software packages such as Microsoft Excel, National Instruments LabVIEW and MathWorks MATLAB.

