43.5GHz 1-port USB vector network analyzer is industry’s first

With 8 GHz and 20 GHz models also available in the series, the MS46131A brings cost and efficiency advantages to measuring antennas and other 1-port 5G devices at sub-6 GHz, as well as in the 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) bands. Very lightweight and compact, the MS46131A can be directly connected to the device under test (DUT), eliminating the need for interconnect cables. The result is reduced test costs and improved measurement stability. The MS46131A is a modular VNA that can be configured for each user session on a port-by-port basis. A single PC can control up to two 1-port instruments for convenient dual site testing. Units can be easily moved between test setups, depending on the required port count. Production uptime is also enhanced, as 1-port VNAs can be easily replaced, if needed, to keep test stations operational. Beyond the USB connection to the external control PC running ShockLine software, the MS46131A also requires a 12V power supply. An advantage of the external PC is that it makes test data more secure, as all the measurement results are stored on the PC, rather than the VNA.

