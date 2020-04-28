4mm 50,000 rpm drive targets medical robots

Maxon is expanding its range of configurable drives with more brushless DC motors, gearheads, and encoders from the ECX series.
The ECX series is growing with the addition of the maxon ECX Speed 4. This tiny powerhouse with a diameter of only 4 millimeters is designed for use in medical technology. The brushless DC motors are available in 2 versions: M (medium) and L (long) and can reach speeds of up to 50,000 rpm. They can be combined with the new GPX 4 C gearheads, which are available as two, three, or four-stage versions. With the GPX planetary gearheads, the pressure angle of the toothing has been optimized to achieve longer uptimes.
