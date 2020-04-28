4mm 50,000 rpm drive targets medical robots

The ECX series is growing with the addition of the maxon ECX Speed 4. This tiny powerhouse with a diameter of only 4 millimeters is designed for use in medical technology. The brushless DC motors are available in 2 versions: M (medium) and L (long) and can reach speeds of up to 50,000 rpm. They can be combined with the new GPX 4 C gearheads, which are available as two, three, or four-stage versions. With the GPX planetary gearheads, the pressure angle of the toothing has been optimized to achieve longer uptimes.

