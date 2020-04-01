5 megapixels polarisation cameras unveil new details

The uEye CP camera family models ensure better object detection in cases of low contrast or light reflections. They also provide a convenient way of detecting fine scratches on surfaces or the stress distribution within transparent objects. Both USB3 Vision and GigE Vision are available as interfaces. Using polarisation filters, the sensor generates an image with four polarisation directions in a single image. Based on the intensity of each directional polarisation, the polarisation angle and the degree of polarisation can be determined. This makes it versatile – for example, for checking residues on surfaces before further processing or for removing reflections for traffic monitoring. Measuring just 29x29x29mm, the models are well suited for space-critical applications. Screwable cables also ensure a reliable electrical connection.

IDS - https://en.ids-imaging.com