5 megapixels polarisation cameras unveil new details

April 01, 2020 //By Julien Happich
polarisation cameras
A polarisation sensor makes details visible that remain hidden to other image sensors, claims IDS who now offers Sony’s IMX250MZR 5 MP sensor integrated with on-pixel polarisers.

The uEye CP camera family models ensure better object detection in cases of low contrast or light reflections. They also provide a convenient way of detecting fine scratches on surfaces or the stress distribution within transparent objects. Both USB3 Vision and GigE Vision are available as interfaces. Using polarisation filters, the sensor generates an image with four polarisation directions in a single image. Based on the intensity of each directional polarisation, the polarisation angle and the degree of polarisation can be determined. This makes it versatile – for example, for checking residues on surfaces before further processing or for removing reflections for traffic monitoring. Measuring just 29x29x29mm, the models are well suited for space-critical applications. Screwable cables also ensure a reliable electrical connection.

IDS - https://en.ids-imaging.com


video processor

4K video processor offers HEVC compression at low power

New Products | Jan 06,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.