500W LDMOS transistor operates in the 433MHz band

January 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LDMOS transistor
The BLP05H9S500P LDMOS-based power amplifier transistor from Ampleon was designed for use in industrial heating, defrosting, plasma lighting and medical applications.

Operating at a frequency range of between 423 to 443MHz, the BLP05H9S500P can deliver up to 500W output power in pulsed or continuous wave modes and enables so far untapped drain efficiency levels of typically 75%. Such best in class characteristics will keep the required cooling capacity to a minimum while also saving both space and operation costs. In addition, the lightweight push-pull transistor amplifier was specifically designed to withstand a VSWR of 10:1 at 50 Volt through all phases with no damage or degradation, further simplifying the system design and protection circuitry. The BLP05H9S500P is based on Ampleon’s 9th generation high voltage LDMOS process technology and comes in a low thermal resistance OMP780 package. It is currently in production with a minimum longevity commitment of 15 years.
Ampleon - www.ampleon.com


"Connecting the analog world with the digital"

"Connecting the analog world with the digital"

Interviews | Oct 21,2019
wireless charging

Receiver antenna enables EV wireless charging

Technology News | Oct 22,2019
data

What’s fuelling our data?

Feature Articles | Oct 22,2019
POL converters

0.6 and 1A POL converters take 8:1 input voltage range

New Products | Oct 24,2019
TI reports weak third quarter

TI reports weak third quarter

Business News | Oct 24,2019
switch

High-side load switch offers slew rate control, reverse current blocking

New Products | Oct 25,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.