5G site testing bundles test tools for gNodeB site acceptance

February 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
5G site testing
The 5G Site Testing Solution (5G STS) offered by Rohde & Schwarz consists of an integrated package of proven test equipment that combines all the necessary functional, RF and signalling tests for 5G installation and troubleshooting.

Site acceptance and troubleshooting of each new cell site must test new capabilities, such as beam-forming and 5G/LTE dual connectivity, to verify the correct installation and performance and to ensure that the required quality of service (QoS) is delivered to end users. The 5G STS comprises the R&S TSMA6 receiver plus the R&S TSME30DC downconverter, the handheld network troubleshooter QualiPoc Android, and the R&S Cable Rider ZPH analyzer. At the core of the solution is the R&S TSMA6 autonomous receiver that uses Automatic Channel Detection (ACD) to show all LTE and 5G signals, identify channel frequency and decode the PCI/SSBs information in order to provide quality analysis of the signal.

The addition of the QualiPoc Android smartphone enables field service engineers to detect the presence of a 5G carrier and to verify the fundamental parameters of uplink speed, downlink speed and latency. QualiPoc Android can conduct cell and beam quality measurements and verify the presence and quality of the LTE anchor cell, which is essential in 5G non-stand-alone (NSA) mode.

The optional R&S Cable Rider ZPH, which combines spectral analyzer and cable and antenna tester functionality, can measure the occupied bandwidth of the 5G carrier. Using a time gate, it isolates the uplink signal, which is important for interference hunting in TDD networks. The zero span feature enables the SSB to be viewed in the time domain and to determine how many beams there are. The R&S Cable Rider ZPH can also measure optical power and RF-conducted measurements of VSWR and distance-to-fault at the cell site.

Rohde & Schwarz - www.rohde-schwarz.com


