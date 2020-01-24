6-axis industrial IMUs are fault tolerant

The devices offer 1.9 deg/hr gyroscope bias instability, fault tolerance and micro-second accurate time stamping features. With its ability to take precise measurements in harsh environments, the IIM-4623X product family is applicable to a variety of navigation and stabilization applications including precision agriculture, construction machinery, aerial vehicles and industrial robots. Factory calibration ensures that the measurements are reliable over a wide temperature range. TDK customers can combine the high performance industrial IMU family with the InvenSense Coursa Drive software to deliver a market-ready inertial navigation system (INS) with minimal development cost and resources. In real time, Coursa Drive provides high-rate, 100 Hz delta positions and orientation to the AV system, complementing the lower-rate position references from GNSS and perception systems. For improved system fault-tolerance, Coursa Drive can provide decimeter position precision for short periods when the GNSS or perception systems are uncertain or unavailable.
