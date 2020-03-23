6-channel router and data logger for CAN is freely programmable

March 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
data logger
The freely programmable PCAN-Router Pro FD from PEAK-System Technik GmbH connects the data traffic of up to six modern CAN FD or classic CAN buses.

The routing from CAN to CAN FD or vice versa allows the integration of new CAN FD applications into existing CAN 2.0 buses. Furthermore, the PCAN-Router Pro FD can also be used as a data logger for recording CAN data and error frames. The router in a robust aluminium housing is equipped with six CAN FD channels, four digital inputs and outputs, and one analog input. For recording, 16 gigabytes of internal memory and a slot for an additional SD card are available. In addition, a backup battery can be used to ensure a controlled switch-off, for example, in case of a power interruption. The PCAN-Router Pro FD can be equipped with an Ethernet or BroadR-Reach interface as well as with alternative transceiver modules for each CAN channel. The behavior of the PCAN-Router Pro FD is freely programmable in C/C++.

PEAK-System Technik GmbH - www.peak-system.com


video processor

4K video processor offers HEVC compression at low power

New Products | Jan 06,2020
accelerator

Researchers demonstrate silicon-based particle accelerator

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
concept vehicle

Osram and Rinspeed showcase MetroSnap concept vehicle

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
pressure sensor

Soft pressure sensor is promising for health monitoring

Technology News | Jan 06,2020
Sensor fusion

Sensor fusion platform targets contextually aware IoT devices

New Products | Jan 06,2020
image sensor

48MP image sensor outputs 4K2K video for premium smartphones

New Products | Jan 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.