6-channel router and data logger for CAN is freely programmable

The routing from CAN to CAN FD or vice versa allows the integration of new CAN FD applications into existing CAN 2.0 buses. Furthermore, the PCAN-Router Pro FD can also be used as a data logger for recording CAN data and error frames. The router in a robust aluminium housing is equipped with six CAN FD channels, four digital inputs and outputs, and one analog input. For recording, 16 gigabytes of internal memory and a slot for an additional SD card are available. In addition, a backup battery can be used to ensure a controlled switch-off, for example, in case of a power interruption. The PCAN-Router Pro FD can be equipped with an Ethernet or BroadR-Reach interface as well as with alternative transceiver modules for each CAN channel. The behavior of the PCAN-Router Pro FD is freely programmable in C/C++.

