6-DOF XYZ-axis MEMs sensor has self-test function

The SCHA600 sensor delivers centimeter-level accuracy in regard to vehicle dynamics and position, to ensure safe, robust and verified autonomous driving. Qualified to the AEC-Q100 standard, it includes advanced self-diagnostic features and is also compliant to ASIL-D level – the highest Automotive Safety Integrity Level. With an Allan variance down to 0.9 °/h at room temperature and gyro RMS noise level below 0.007°/s, the sensor delivers best in class performance for automotive applications in regard to bias stability and noise. The orthogonality of the measurement axis is calibrated at Murata, saving systems integrators time and money on implementing this process step themselves.

The SCHA600 series features extensive failsafe functions and error bits for diagnostics including internal reference signal monitoring, checksum techniques for verifying communication, and signal saturation/over range detection. Its component-level dynamic cross-axis calibration enables better than 0.3° cross axis error over temperature. The component is supplied in a SOIC housing measuring 18.7x8.5x4.5mm with 32 pins and has an operating temperature range of −40 to +110°C.

Murata Electronics Europe - www.murata.com