600W programmable DC power in a 224x262x44mm footprint

The unit is aimed at a wide variety of applications including laboratory, production, and embedded test & measurement. Multiple interfaces including USB, analogue, and LAN are built-in as standard, enhancing the flexibility and controllability of the unit.

There is a total of five units in the PLS600 range offering DC output voltages of 30V, 50V, 100V, 200V and 400V, all with a 600W power rating. The extended range allows a wide variety of voltage and current ratings to be obtained from a single unit, for example the 30V model supports output currents up to 33A with a maximum power rating of 600W. The units can be operated in series and / or parallel, allowing for higher voltages (600V) or higher power (2400W) to be achieved.

The units offer excellent load and line regulation and can be programmed to an accuracy of around 0.1%. Inbuilt 12-bit D/A and A/D converters allow the units to report voltage and current with high degrees of accuracy. Remote sense is included to allow use with loads that are located away from the unit. Inbuilt OVP (over voltage protection), OCP (over current protection) and OPP (overpower protection) limit the output current and voltage to avoid any damage to the unit under test (UUT).

