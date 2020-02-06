60GHZ phased array antenna

The antennas feature a multi-layer construction optimized for low-cost with fibre-resin substrates and standard process technology; eliminating exotic soft-board or ceramic substrates. The PER-PAG models use air-gap dielectric for increased antenna gain and system performance and the PER-PAD models are designed to feed parabolic reflectors and use phased array beam steering to facilitate and optimize antenna aiming. They deliver consistent gain response over the 57-71 GHz unlicensed frequency band over a wide operating temperature range. The PER7213-PAG is the first version of the PER-AG series containing 64 elements configured in a 2-D scanning array with 22dBi gain across the full frequency range. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 1.5km link without the use of a dish antenna. The PER7211-PAD is the first PER-PAD model, designed to feed a 390mm dish with 44dBi gain. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 5km link with a data rate of 1Gb/s.

