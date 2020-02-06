60GHZ phased array antenna

February 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
phased array antenna
Peraso Technologies’ PER-PAx patented series of phased array antenna solutions complement the company’s 802.11ad chipsets, providing a cost-effective way to increase system performance and cover the extremely wide bandwidth allowed in the unlicensed 60GHz band.

The antennas feature a multi-layer construction optimized for low-cost with fibre-resin substrates and standard process technology; eliminating exotic soft-board or ceramic substrates. The PER-PAG models use air-gap dielectric for increased antenna gain and system performance and the PER-PAD models are designed to feed parabolic reflectors and use phased array beam steering to facilitate and optimize antenna aiming. They deliver consistent gain response over the 57-71 GHz unlicensed frequency band over a wide operating temperature range. The PER7213-PAG is the first version of the PER-AG series containing 64 elements configured in a 2-D scanning array with 22dBi gain across the full frequency range. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 1.5km link without the use of a dish antenna. The PER7211-PAD is the first PER-PAD model, designed to feed a 390mm dish with 44dBi gain. In conjunction with the X720 60 GHz chipset from Peraso, a complete system is able to achieve a 5km link with a data rate of 1Gb/s.

Peraso Technologies – www.perasotech.com


IoT board

IoT board monitors any asset using GPS, LTE-M, and NB-IoT

New Products | Nov 12,2019
Smart-meter

Smart-meter chipset gets wireless support

New Products | Nov 12,2019
R&D project taps quantum technology for secure communication

R&D project taps quantum technology for secure communication

Technology News | Nov 14,2019
drone

Wi-Fi based app identifies flying drone owners

Technology News | Nov 14,2019
IoT SoC

Wireless IoT SoC sports dual Arm Cortex-M33 processor

New Products | Nov 14,2019
IoT SoC

Wireless IoT SoC sports dual Arm Cortex-M33 processor

New Products | Nov 14,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.