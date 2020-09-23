60W DC-DC converter modules have 3kV isolation

Minmax has launched a DC-DC converter series with power from 6W to 60W and isolation of 3kV for industrial applictions.

The MJA06C, MKA10C, MOA20C, MQA40C and MRA60C series operate over a wide 80-160VDC input-voltage range and provide a choice of fixed single or dual outputs.

The 6W-rated MJA06C, 10W MKA10C, 20W MOA20C, 40W MQA40C and 60W MRA60C series of DC-DC converters are particularly suitable for demanding applications in industrial control equipment thanks to their high I/O isolation rating of 3,000VAC and average efficiency of up to 89%.

The modules come in a fully encapsulated plastic case with two mounting options: chassis-mount with screw terminals, or with a clip for DIN rail mounting.

All models operate from a wide input range of 80-160VDC, ideal for use in power generation, storage and distribution equipment, as well as in server racks and data centres, telecoms equipment and industrial systems.

"The MJA06C, MKA10C, MOA20C, MQA40C and MRA60C series of DC-DC converters from Minmax give designers of industrial equipment a new option for superior power system design, as they combine outstanding isolation capability with high efficiency and a wide choice of output voltages for design flexibility," said Achun Tsai, Global Sales Manager of Minmax.

There are nine models in each series providing a regulated single output voltage of 5V, 5.1V, 12V, 15V, 24V or 48VDC, or a dual output of ±12V, ±15V or ±24VDC. All models feature under-voltage, overload/voltage and short-circuit protection, as well as remote On/Off capability and an LED output indicator. They have no minimum load requirement, and offer very low no-load power consumption.

The products have UL/cUL/IEC/EN 62368-1 safety approval and CE marking. Integration into end product designs is facilitated by the low noise characteristics as all models are EN 55032 Class A approved for EMI emissions, and have EN 61000-4-2, -3, -4, -5, -6, -8 approvals for EMC immunity.

The MJA06C, MKA10C, MOA20C, MQA40C and MRA60C series are available now to customers throughout Europe via local channel partners, or globally from Future Electronics.

www.minmax.com.tw/en/product/class543

