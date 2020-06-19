6mm miniaturized SMD potentiometers offer click sensation

June 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
SMD potentiometers
Piher Sensing Systems has re-designed its popular PT-6 Carbon Potentiometer for high temperature lead-free SMD production with an extra click feel.

High temperature plastics, flat suction areas for vacuum pipettes optimum assembly and a new pad design enables Piher’s customers to employ automated placement for these components, using reflow solder. A wide range of options, including the unique stop positions (detents) that provide users desirable tactile feedback on each position setting and selection. Detents not only add a crisp "click" sensation for each position but also offer significant savings in both cost and space; and are particularly advantageous in industrial, home automation and domestic power tool applications to prevent accidental movement. 

The new detents, which include as standard up to 10 equally spaced positions, have a spring feature that is incorporated into the product’s rotary action. This creates a resistance to rotation at predetermined angles that gives the user a ‘click’ action, alerting of the current control position. For maximum design versatility, the detents can be set at custom angles to suit specific requirements.
The 6mm family features flame-retardant plastics (meets UL Standard 94 V0), a carbon resistive element, dust and waterproof enclosure (IP54). The new pot is supplied in reels for easy automatic insertion and is available with a variety of options including rotors, standard knob and shafts and long-life versions.

Piher – www.piher.net


Simple ventilator is easy and inexpensive to build

Simple ventilator is easy and inexpensive to build

Business News | Mar 26,2020
SIA calls for chip industry to be classed as 'essential'

SIA calls for chip industry to be classed as 'essential'

Business News | Mar 27,2020
SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

Business News | Mar 31,2020
enclosures

Multipurpose enclosures with integral PCB slots and lids

New Products | Apr 01,2020
Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Market News | Apr 02,2020
Centrifugal fan

Centrifugal fan measures just 70mm in diameter by 20mm

New Products | Apr 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.