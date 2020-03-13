6W DC-DC converter operates from -40 to +105°C at 82% efficiency

Mornsun's latest automotive-standard DC/DC converter, CVRC1215JD-6WR3, features a 3000VDC isolation voltage and an operating temperature range from -40 to +105°C with an efficiency of 82%.
The product comes with a durable short-circuit protection (self-recovery), and EMI meets the automotive standards EN55025/ CISPR25 level 4. It also meets the AEC-Q100 automotive standards. The device has a wide input range of 9 to 18VDC and a no-load power consumption of 0.12W. It comes with input under-voltage, output short circuit, over current and over voltage protections.
Mornsun - www.mornsun-power.com