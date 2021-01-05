720p OLED microdisplay ships

The production order from a US company is for public safety applications for the OLED microdisplay.

The 12.5mm diagonal display uses a dual stack OLED structure for high current efficiency of 10Cd/A. Kopin’s ColorMax technology provides average colour fidelity of over 90 percent sRGB, boosting the performance of the display in applications such as AR and VR.

A duo-stack display has two OLED structures on top of each other and connected in series. This provides more flexibility in the stack design than a single-stack structure and so delivers the higher current efficiency, much higher brightness, lower power consumption and longer lifetime. The parts are made at foundry partner, Lakeside Optoelectronic Technology in China.

“We are very pleased with our first production order of our colour duo-stack 720 OLED microdisplays which will be used in a product made by a US company,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO of Kopin Corporation. “This initial order, although quite modest but not insignificant, is an important milestone for our OLED microdisplay business, and is a true proof-point of our fabless OLED display business model in which our OLED partner, Lakeside, manufactures the displays on our ColorMax backplane wafers to meet our specifications. With the successful production of duo-stack colour displays on our ColorMax wafers, we look forward to more orders to follow.”

ColorMax uses a specially configured anode structure in the silicon backplane to suppress colour mixing among tiny sub-pixels in the display that measure just 2.8 μm x 8.4 μm which otherwise would be severe for duo-stack structures.

www.kopin.com; www.hupanoled.com.

