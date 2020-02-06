75” display panel targets industrial applications.

Featuring high brightness of 4500 cd/m², with a resolution of 3840x2160 and the LED backlight technology ensures high reliability with low power consumption. The large 75” display panel offers local dimming, LCD blackening defect free (Hi-Tni 110℃), smart fan for cooling and has a MTBF of 10,000 hours. The sunlight readable display has an operating temperature of 0°C to +45°C making it suitable for transportation, kiosk, and outside areas that don’t drop below 0°C. The display area measures 1649.6x927.9mm, offering a viewing angle of 178° (H), 178° (V). Bezel size is 17/17/17.3/17.3mm.
