75” display panel targets industrial applications.

February 06, 2020 //By Julien Happich
display panel
The DLD7502-L 75” display panel from Litemax, part of the company’s Durapixel series, has been designed for the industrial market sector.

Featuring high brightness of 4500 cd/m², with a resolution of 3840x2160 and the LED backlight technology ensures high reliability with low power consumption. The large 75” display panel offers local dimming, LCD blackening defect free (Hi-Tni 110℃), smart fan for cooling and has a MTBF of 10,000 hours. The sunlight readable display has an operating temperature of 0°C to +45°C making it suitable for transportation, kiosk, and outside areas that don’t drop below 0°C. The display area measures 1649.6x927.9mm, offering a viewing angle of 178° (H), 178° (V). Bezel size is 17/17/17.3/17.3mm.

Display Technology - www.displaytechnology.co.uk


volumetric display

Ultrasound-driven volumetric display delivers haptics and sound

Technology News | Nov 14,2019
Microlenses

Microlenses self-assembled from liquid crystal deliver 4-D images

Technology News | Nov 22,2019
conductive coating

MIT researchers beat ITO with flexible organic conductive coating

Technology News | Nov 25,2019
multicore processing

SBC delivers heterogeneous multicore processing

New Products | Nov 25,2019
16-bit MCU

16-bit MCU targets small e-paper displays with built-in driver

New Products | Nov 26,2019
avatars

Google team relights avatars in any virtual environment

Technology News | Nov 29,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.