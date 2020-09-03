7nm quadcore 5G chipset targets fixed devices

MediaTek has announced its T750 5G chipset to power next generation 5G CPE wireless products, like fixed wireless access routers (FWA) and mobile hotspots, to bring fast 5G connectivity into homes, businesses and anyone on the go.

Currently sampling, the highly integrated, 7nm compact chip design comes with an integrated 5G radio and quad-core Arm CPU. Full-featured, the chip has all the essential functions and peripherals for device makers to build high performance consumer premise equipment products in the smallest form factors possible.

The MediaTek T750 5G chipset supports 5G sub-6GHz frequencies and two component carrier aggregation (2CC CA) for extended coverage, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor fixed wireless access products, like home routers, as well as mobile hotspots. In addition, the T750 design, which includes a 5G NR FR1 modem, quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processors and the required peripherals all on a single chip, offers performance and time-to-market advantages that speed up ODM/OEM development times.

“Pervasive high-speed broadband connectivity is becoming more important with the increase in connected devices and the surge of people working from home, taking online classes and using services like tele-health and video calling,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit. “We are extending our 5G leadership beyond the smartphone segment with the T750 5G chipset, opening up new markets for broadband operators and device makers, and helping consumers – no matter where they live – to experience all the advantages of 5G connectivity.”

