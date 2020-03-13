A 7x7mm MCU for cost-sensitive and power-conscious smart connected devices

With memory density down to 512KB Flash and 320KB SRAM, ST’s new STM32L4+ MCUs deliver performance with economy. Compact 10x10mm 64-pin and 7x7mm 48-pin package options let designers tackle applications limited by size constraints such as wearable form factors.

Flexibility is assured, with independent power connections for circuitry such as USB and analog peripherals, independent clock domains, and Octal and Quad SPI interfaces for external memory expansion. The new devices also feature a 5Msample/s smart analog-to-digital converter (ADC) that can operate at full speed to minimize acquisition time, or at reduced speed with lower current.

Leveraging ST’s ultra-low-power microcontroller technologies, the new STM32L4+ MCUs feature seven main low-power modes that let designers creatively manage power consumption and wake-up times to minimize energy demand. The devices also support FlexPowerControl, which ensures energy-efficient handling of processing loads, as well as Batch Acquisition Mode for energy-efficient data capture while the CPU is stopped. EEMBC benchmark scores of 409 CoreMark and 285 ULPMark-CP confirm the strong combination of high performance and energy efficiency the new microcontrollers deliver. Cyber-protection features include a True Random Number Generator and IP protection through limited access to code stored in internal memory. STM32L4Q5 devices feature additional cryptographic accelerators that support AES, RSA, DH and ECC acceleration.

STMicroelectronics - www.st.com