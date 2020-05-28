8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer now at Farnell

May 28, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Raspberry Pi 4
Farnell has launched a new variant of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer with 8GB of on-board memory, offering double the capacity of the existing high-end model.

The additional memory improves the performance of data-intensive applications, making the 8GB version an attractive solution for general desktop computer users, hobbyists and makers, and professional developers alike. Offering the perfect balance of processing, storage and cost, the new 8GB board is ideal for applications which require real-time processing of large amounts of data with minimal latency, such as edge gateways, machine vision and facial recognition. For imaging applications, its functionality can be further enhanced by the addition of the recently released Raspberry Pi 12MP High Quality Camera with interchangeable lenses, ideal for both professional computer vision applications and photography enthusiasts. Desktop PC users will appreciate having the greater capacity of the 8GB board to support web browsing, ultra-high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, and image processing without time delay or latency.

Farnell – www.farnell.com


GUI design

Advanced GUI design, ready-to-run in embedded applications

New Products | Mar 03,2020
VPX chassis

2U VPX chassis comes with RTM support

New Products | Mar 03,2020
NAS server

Rugged scalable Xeon 168TB NAS server integrates GPGPU AI

New Products | Mar 03,2020
renewable energy

Arrow Electronics adds Xunzel renewable energy portfolio

New Products | Mar 03,2020
Network interface card

Network interface card accelerates cloud data centers

New Products | Mar 03,2020
Ampere debuts 80-core ARM server processor

Ampere debuts 80-core ARM server processor

Technology News | Mar 03,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.