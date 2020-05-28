8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Model B computer now at Farnell

The additional memory improves the performance of data-intensive applications, making the 8GB version an attractive solution for general desktop computer users, hobbyists and makers, and professional developers alike. Offering the perfect balance of processing, storage and cost, the new 8GB board is ideal for applications which require real-time processing of large amounts of data with minimal latency, such as edge gateways, machine vision and facial recognition. For imaging applications, its functionality can be further enhanced by the addition of the recently released Raspberry Pi 12MP High Quality Camera with interchangeable lenses, ideal for both professional computer vision applications and photography enthusiasts. Desktop PC users will appreciate having the greater capacity of the 8GB board to support web browsing, ultra-high-definition video streaming, cloud gaming, and image processing without time delay or latency.

