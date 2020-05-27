8K holographic display makes debut

May 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
holographic display
For enterprises that have been waiting decades for a large-format holographic solution that doesn’t require the friction of VR or AR headsets, the Looking Glass 8K Immersive Display is now shipping worldwide.

Powered by Looking Glass Factory’s proprietary light field technology, the display offers a true holographic window with an unparalleled 33.2 million pixels with over a billion-count color gamut at 60Hz. The 32” unit is not only the largest holographic display in the market today but also the highest fidelity, it doesn’t require any head-tracking or VR or AR headsets, making it suitable for companies that want to view or interact with 3D content in areas such as engineering, mapping/GIS, medical imaging, entertainment, and more.

Looking Glass Factory - www.lookingglassfactory.com

