8K holographic display makes debut

Powered by Looking Glass Factory’s proprietary light field technology, the display offers a true holographic window with an unparalleled 33.2 million pixels with over a billion-count color gamut at 60Hz. The 32” unit is not only the largest holographic display in the market today but also the highest fidelity, it doesn’t require any head-tracking or VR or AR headsets, making it suitable for companies that want to view or interact with 3D content in areas such as engineering, mapping/GIS, medical imaging, entertainment, and more.
Looking Glass Factory - www.lookingglassfactory.com
