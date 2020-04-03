8U VPX chassis has twelve 3U slots and RTM support

April 03, 2020 //By Julien Happich
VPX chassis
VadaTech’s VTX661 is an 8U VPX chassis with twelve 3U VPX slots, designed to accept 0.8-inch, 0.85-inch and 1.0-inch pitch modules for commercial deployment.

The chassis has three AC universal-input power supplies to provide 1600W with redundancy (2+1), supplying 95W/slot. The VTX661 is designed to meet the ANSI/VITA 65 standard, providing front to back push/pull cooling (18 CFM per slot at 0.24 in-H2O at 5000 feet) to the VPX payload and RTM slots. The standard VTX661 backplane provides ten 3U VPX payload slots in a star configuration, fully compliant to VITA 46.0 baseline specification with additional support to the RTMs, compliant to VITA 46.10 and OpenVPX VITA 65. There is an optional JTAG Switch Module to provide JTAG access to the front, and custom backplane design is available on request.

VadaTech - www.vadatech.com


