8x12x2mm 2.4GHz industrial radio modules, secure, configurable

March 10, 2020 //By Julien Happich
industrial radio modules
Würth Elektronik has released two 2.4GHz industrial radio modules, the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 module Proteus-III and the proprietary version Thyone-I.

The modules, measuring only 8x12x2mm, with integrated antenna, encryption technology and six configurable IO pins, are based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 chipset. They can be used for IoT and M2M applications, for example, to build radio-based maintenance interfaces and sensor networks. The WE-ProWare firmware from Würth Elektronik, which has been industrial proven over many years, makes the modules extremely versatile. Proteus-III exploits the possibilities of the Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 standard and even goes beyond them. With a payload of up to 964 bytes, the module offers four times the throughput of previous Bluetooth Low Energy modules. It can also establish connections in the newly introduced long range mode to transmit data over long distances. A special feature from Würth Elektronik: Proteus-III offers a good alternative to the SPP (Serial Port Profile) mode for serial data transmission, which is no longer included in the standard but is extremely useful for industrial applications. NFC wake-up and NFC pairing are prepared. The proprietary Thyone-I radio module offers a range of up to 750m and an end-to-end payload throughput of up to 400 kbps. A simple setup turns modules into repeaters in a mesh network, as required. If transmission standards are already specified in the application, Thyone-I can easily be converted to ZigBEE, Thread or Wirepas.

Würth Elektronik eiSos - www.we-online.com


