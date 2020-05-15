9kHz to 4GHz/6GHz RF analog/vector signal generators

They offer excellent performance in phase noise, spectral purity, bandwidth, EVM, and output power. The internal IQ modulation generator and waveform playback function on the -V models make it easy to create even the most complex signal types. They also cover the most important RF band for digital wireless communications and include standard waveform files.

The SSG5000X's 5" color touch screen makes controlling the instrument fast and intuitive. It produces a maximum output power +26dBm (typ.) with phase noise of -120dBc/Hz at 1GHz, 20kHz offset (typ.) The ARB Mode can be used to play back digital communication waveform files, while the Custom Mode on the -V versions can generate IQ modulated signals, such as QAM, PSK, ASK, FSK, sample rate up to 120Msps. Frequency sweeps can be performed in linear or logarithmic steps. AM, FM, PM analog modulation can be accomplished with internal, external, or Int+Ext sources. Built-in digital communication waveform files such as 5G-NR,LTE, WCDMA, WLAN, BlueTooth, and CDMA are also available.

