9kHz to 4GHz/6GHz RF analog/vector signal generators

May 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
signal generators
Saelig Company has introduced the Siglent SSG5000X RF signal generators which generate analog and vector signals over a frequency range of 9kHz to 4GHz/6GHz with a 0.001Hz frequency setting resolution.

They offer excellent performance in phase noise, spectral purity, bandwidth, EVM, and output power. The internal IQ modulation generator and waveform playback function on the -V models make it easy to create even the most complex signal types. They also cover the most important RF band for digital wireless communications and include standard waveform files.

The SSG5000X's 5" color touch screen makes controlling the instrument fast and intuitive. It produces a maximum output power +26dBm (typ.) with phase noise of -120dBc/Hz at 1GHz, 20kHz offset (typ.)  The ARB Mode can be used to play back digital communication waveform files, while the Custom Mode on the -V versions can generate IQ modulated signals, such as QAM, PSK, ASK, FSK, sample rate up to 120Msps.  Frequency sweeps can be performed in linear or logarithmic steps.  AM, FM, PM analog modulation can be accomplished with internal, external, or Int+Ext sources. Built-in digital communication waveform files such as 5G-NR,LTE, WCDMA, WLAN, BlueTooth, and CDMA  are also available.

Saelig - www.saelig.com


Renesas turns to Swiss startup for ultrawideband

Renesas turns to Swiss startup for ultrawideband

Business News | Feb 17,2020
checkout

Self-checkout gets smarter, faster

New Products | Feb 18,2020
connectivity

World’s first in-flight connectivity standard: Seamless Release 1.0

Technology News | Feb 18,2020
electronic pills

Millimeter-scale wireless transceiver targets electronic pills

Technology News | Feb 21,2020
picoammeter

USB picoammeter takes measurements from 1pA to 2.499mA

New Products | Feb 21,2020
cryptographic tag

Anti-counterfeit cryptographic tag operates battery-free

Technology News | Feb 21,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.