Acal BFi signs pan-European partnership with Magnetec for nanocrystalline cores

March 26, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Magnetec
Acal BFi has announced a new pan-European partnership with leading magnetic component supplier Magnetec, providing its customers across Europe with access to an enhanced portfolio of high permeability common mode chokes, with nanocrystalline cores and the direct design and integration support of Acal BFi’s expert engineers.

The Magnetec common mode choke range joins Acal BFi’s comprehensive portfolio of magnetic components, which include both standard and custom solutions from all major material classes, including Ferrites, Advanced Powder, Iron Powder, Nanocrystalline and Amorphous cores.

Magnetec’s common mode chokes offer industry-leading performance, with their proprietary nanocrystalline alloy material, Nanoperm, with high permeability and low losses at high frequencies. The material is made into a range of core shapes and sizes by Magnetec, enabling designers to use less copper wire in their designs, thus reducing copper losses, component size, and weight and material costs.

Acal BFi - www.acalbfi.com


Researchers in the US are designing a silicon chip that can accelerate electrons to over 94 percent of the speed of light.

Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
VARTA has bought back its European consumer business, and will use the cashflow for silicon battery development

VARTA brings consumer battery business back to Europe

Partners | Jan 03,2020
area lighting

Cost-effective area lighting with a single RGB LED

New Products | Jan 08,2020
microLED

microLED startup raises EUR 4,5M to develop AR microdisplays

Business News | Jan 09,2020
directional antennas

Nano directional antennas as photon sources

Technology News | Jan 09,2020
Digi-Key

Digi-Key to distribute Anderson Power Products globally

New Products | Jan 09,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.