Acal BFi signs pan-European partnership with Magnetec for nanocrystalline cores

The Magnetec common mode choke range joins Acal BFi’s comprehensive portfolio of magnetic components, which include both standard and custom solutions from all major material classes, including Ferrites, Advanced Powder, Iron Powder, Nanocrystalline and Amorphous cores.

Magnetec’s common mode chokes offer industry-leading performance, with their proprietary nanocrystalline alloy material, Nanoperm, with high permeability and low losses at high frequencies. The material is made into a range of core shapes and sizes by Magnetec, enabling designers to use less copper wire in their designs, thus reducing copper losses, component size, and weight and material costs.

Acal BFi - www.acalbfi.com