AccelerComm raises £5.8m for 5G wireless IP

September 21, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
University of Southampton spinout raises £5.8m (€6.8m) to scale up its IP technology business for IP in 5G wireless networks
University of Southampton spinout AccelerComm raises £5.8m (€6.8m) to scale up its IP technology business for IP in 5G wireless networks

AccelerComm in Southampton has raised £5.8m (€6.8m, $7.5m) in a second Series A funding round to scale up its channel coding IP for 5G wireless systems. Thiis is used by telecoms vendors to reduce latency and increase spectral efficiency.

The round was led by IQ Capital alongside existing investors Bloc Ventures and the IP Group and will be used to expand the current team, drive US and global expansion, and develop the technology. It raised £2.5m in 2018 in its frist Seria A round as well as a grant of £500,000 and initial seed funding from the IP Group. This brings the total backing to over £8.7m.

Demand for digital signal processing wireless IP is growing among mobile operators, telecoms equipment vendors, satellite operators and connected device manufacturers.

Low latency and high spectrum efficiency are crucial in protecting cellular and other radio networks from insufficient capacity, low data rates, sparse coverage and poor quality-of-service. Despite  the roll-out of early 5G networks these factors remain an issue that could hit revenue opportunities for operators from services such as gaming or VR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles or drone control.

 AccelerComm’s channel coding IP is used to correct transmission errors in mobile, small cell and satellite communications caused by noise, interference and poor signal strength. This technology is optimised for the specific needs of cellular and satellite communications to provide market leading performance and efficiency.

The product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical component of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. The AccelerComm IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon as an ASIC, in programmable hardware such as an FPGA or as software, covering all use cases within the current standards.

The company was founded by Professor Rob Maunder at the University of Southampton in 2016 and is working with Intel,


Siemens takes over British chip-level monitoring expert UltraSoc

Siemens takes over UK chip-level analytics expert UltraSoc

Business News | Jun 23,2020
evaluation boards

GaN Audio Class D evaluation boards

New Products | Jun 24,2020
Mipsology's Zebra neural network accelerating software on the Xilinxs Alveo U50

Mipsology FPGA machine learning port for the data centre

Technology News | Jun 24,2020
FPGA

Certus-NX: Lattice's low power, general-purpose FPGA

New Products | Jun 25,2020
ARM Cortex-A7

SoM packs ST32M1 ARM Cortex-A7 in QFN-style package

New Products | Jun 25,2020
CompactPCI serial carrier

CompactPCI serial carrier card takes 8 WWAN modems

New Products | Jun 25,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.