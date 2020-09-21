AccelerComm raises £5.8m for 5G wireless IP

AccelerComm in Southampton has raised £5.8m (€6.8m, $7.5m) in a second Series A funding round to scale up its channel coding IP for 5G wireless systems. Thiis is used by telecoms vendors to reduce latency and increase spectral efficiency.

The round was led by IQ Capital alongside existing investors Bloc Ventures and the IP Group and will be used to expand the current team, drive US and global expansion, and develop the technology. It raised £2.5m in 2018 in its frist Seria A round as well as a grant of £500,000 and initial seed funding from the IP Group. This brings the total backing to over £8.7m.

Demand for digital signal processing wireless IP is growing among mobile operators, telecoms equipment vendors, satellite operators and connected device manufacturers.

Low latency and high spectrum efficiency are crucial in protecting cellular and other radio networks from insufficient capacity, low data rates, sparse coverage and poor quality-of-service. Despite the roll-out of early 5G networks these factors remain an issue that could hit revenue opportunities for operators from services such as gaming or VR, industrial IoT, autonomous vehicles or drone control.

AccelerComm’s channel coding IP is used to correct transmission errors in mobile, small cell and satellite communications caused by noise, interference and poor signal strength. This technology is optimised for the specific needs of cellular and satellite communications to provide market leading performance and efficiency.

The product suite includes a complete channel coding IP solution that delivers reduced latency and power consumption for the most critical component of a 5G system, whilst meeting all the throughput and error correction targets. The AccelerComm IP packages can be quickly integrated and flexibly delivered for use in custom silicon as an ASIC, in programmable hardware such as an FPGA or as software, covering all use cases within the current standards.

The company was founded by Professor Rob Maunder at the University of Southampton in 2016 and is working with Intel,