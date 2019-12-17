Adaptable board level shielding cans have 3mm profile height

December 17, 2019 //By
shielding cans
Assisting engineers dealing with EMI/RFI issues in their PCB designs, Harwin has just announced the introduction of three new shielding cans.

Supplied in a tape-and-reel format, these cans increase the company’s existing range of EMC products. The new can dimensions are 10x10mm, 15x10mm and 30x10mm, all with a 3mm profile height and 0.15mm thickness material.
Each can is made from a single piece of non-plated nickel silver alloy, with a simple 5-sided shape. These cost-effective items are easy for engineers to fit onto a board, with the use of Harwin’s SMT shield can clips. Secondary soldering operations are eliminated, as these clips are soldered at the same time as the rest of the items populating the PCB. The risk of damaging sensitive circuitry through exposure to extreme heat during hand soldering is avoided. The removable cans also provide easy access to the devices and circuitry underneath, when rework, maintenance or component replacement is necessary – cans can simply be unplugged and re-inserted as required.
Harwin - www.harwin.com

 


3D-metal printing

No heat, no laser, no powder: reinventing 3D-metal printing

Technology News | Sep 19,2019
Micro switch

Micro switch comes with a variety of actuators

New Products | Sep 23,2019
Robotic

Robotic trends for 2020

Feature Articles | Sep 24,2019
Laser welding

Laser welding system targets the plastic industry

New Products | Sep 25,2019
chassis

Horizontal mount chassis for multiple backplane architectures

New Products | Oct 10,2019
September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

September sales maintain momentum at TSMC

Business News | Oct 10,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.