Adaptable board level shielding cans have 3mm profile height

Supplied in a tape-and-reel format, these cans increase the company’s existing range of EMC products. The new can dimensions are 10x10mm, 15x10mm and 30x10mm, all with a 3mm profile height and 0.15mm thickness material.

Each can is made from a single piece of non-plated nickel silver alloy, with a simple 5-sided shape. These cost-effective items are easy for engineers to fit onto a board, with the use of Harwin’s SMT shield can clips. Secondary soldering operations are eliminated, as these clips are soldered at the same time as the rest of the items populating the PCB. The risk of damaging sensitive circuitry through exposure to extreme heat during hand soldering is avoided. The removable cans also provide easy access to the devices and circuitry underneath, when rework, maintenance or component replacement is necessary – cans can simply be unplugged and re-inserted as required.

Harwin - www.harwin.com