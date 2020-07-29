Additional standards boost automotive plastic fibre

July 29, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The ISO 21111-3:2020 and ISO 21111-5:2020 additions to the international standard will boost the use of gigabit ethernet over plastic fibre in cars

Two additional standards for automotive Ethernet are set to boost gigabit Ethernt over plastic fibre in automotive designs.

The supplementary parts, ISO 21111-3:2020 and ISO 21111-5:2020 specify further features for in-vehicle data transmission of 1 Gigabit per second over POF technology.

“With the new ISO 21111 sections complementing the existing IEEE Std 802.3bv, optical Gigabit connectivity is now entirely standardized,” said Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of Spanish chip dewsigner  KDPOF. “Based on these standards, our optical technology allows a complete, compatible, and interoperating implementation for carmakers and Tier1s.”

The two new sections for the in-vehicle Ethernet series 21111 are key components to assure reliable implementations of systems that use in-vehicle Ethernet Optical 1 Gb/s as a physical layer running over plastic fibre. This is more rugged, lighter and lower cost than glass fibre.

ISO 21111-3:2020 specifies additional features to IEEE 802.3bv, such as wake-up and synchronized link sleep algorithms. It also contains a complete conformance test plan for chip providers that implement the standard.

ISO 21111-5:2020 specifies requirements at the system level and a complete conformance and interoperability test plan for ECU providers that implement optical 1 Gb/s physical layer as specified in ISO 21111-3.

Other key parts of the ISO 21111 standard for this type of high speed in-vehicle communications include the general definitions in ISO 21111-1, the general wake-up and sleep definitions and RGMII specifications in ISO 21111-2 and the optical connectivity component specification and tests in ISO 21111-4:2020

www.kdpof.com

